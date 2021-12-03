JONES, Gretchen Endiena



Age 73, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. She was born in Mt. Sterling, KY, and



resided in Dayton, OH.



Gretchen graduated in 1966 from Dunbar High School; and retired from USPS. Preceded in death by parents, Mary and George Jones, Sr; survived by sisters, Freeda Carter (Robert), Sandra Oldham (William Sr.), LaVetra Waggoner, Sharron Thornton, D. Faythe Jones; brothers, George Jones, Jr. (Joann), Stevie Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gretchen was an avid sports fan, dedicated friend and mentor to her nieces, nephews and others. She never met a stranger and enjoyed working, socializing, parties, festivals, and traveling. No public viewing, yet the family will receive friends during the Graveside service at Jeffersonview Cemetery, Dayton, OH, on Friday, December 3, 2021, 2:30 PM and during the Memorial service, 3:30 PM, at DJ's Party Room, Dayton, OH. Arrangements by Glickler Funeral Home & Cremations.

