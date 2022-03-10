JONES, Genese

JONES (nee Lewis),



Genese



Age 73 passed away on February 28, 2022, at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, OH. Everyone knew Genese by her nickname Nese. Nese was the second child born to Frank and Geneva (nee Reid) Lewis on June 22, 1948, in Hamilton, Oh. She attended Hamilton public schools graduating from Garfield Senior High School in 1966. She continued her education and received a B.A. Degree from Central State University and a Master's Degree in Education from Mount St. Joseph University. Nese was married to Kurtis Jones. Two children were reared in that union. She was a devout Christian who regularly attended church services. Nese was known for her big, outgoing personality. She met no strangers, and a wide circle of friends were attracted to her. Her personality was not only outgoing but also very



dramatic. Her loud squeals of delight and her equally loud



expressions of perceived fear were well known to family and friends. Nese lived a happy go lucky life for the most part. She was the life of the party and generous to a fault. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother (Cody Lewis) and first daughter (Christal Jefferson). She leaves to mourn: her sister, Theresa Osborne; two daughters, Kristian Jones and Kanzeiz Elston; four grandchildren, Toree Cole, Tyrah



Jefferson, Kaiden and Kerigan Adams; one niece, Amber Barnes (Kirk); and one grandniece, Jordan Barnes all of Atlanta, GA; and one especially close first cousin, Joanne Bradbury of Cincinnati, OH; and a host of other extended family



members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 4-7pm at Hype Hamilton, 228 Court St., Hamilton, OH. Professional services by Donald



Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

