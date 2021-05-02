X

JONES, Franklin

JONES, Franklin DeLee "Good"

Age, 37, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Family will greet friends from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm, Friday, May 7 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral Services will begin at 4:00 pm at the funeral home, with hospitality services from 5:00 pm-6:30 pm. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

