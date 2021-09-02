JONES, Frances L.



Age 94, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away August 25, 2021. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Friday, September 3, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Live stream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/



Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

