JONES, Faye

Faye Alliston



Faye Alliston Jones (nee Evans) passed away on September 18, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was laid to rest in Pineville Memorial Cemetery, Pineville, Kentucky. Faye was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Ross. She is survived by her two sons, Wm. Jeffery Alliston and Ralph Douglas (Mary) Alliston; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one niece; two nephews; three great-nephews; and many loving friends. In keeping with her wishes, her family laid her to rest at a private graveside service on September 21, 2022. If desired, donations may be made in Faye's memory to the First Baptist Church of Ross, 2573 School Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences at



