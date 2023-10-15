Jones, Elsie L.



Jones Elsie L., aged 84, of Brookville, went home to be with the Lord on October 12, 2023. Elsie was born on February 12, 1939, in Hindman, K Y to Uriah (R.B.) and Ida Bentley Bates. Elsie was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Neighbor, and Friend. Elsie, a follower of Jesus Christ, attended and was an active member of Crestview Baptist Church for 50 years. Elsie worked for many years as a Tax Professional, first for H&R Block, then independently. EIsie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill; her children, Terri, Mark (Teresa), and Greg (Beth); grandchildren, Madison, Cameron, Anna; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Elsie is preceded in death by both of her parents and all ten siblings: Ethie, McKinley, Estill, Glen, Elta, Claude, Cobert, Dean, Dalma, and Ray. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. OH. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, Rev Tim Cain officiating, with interment to follow in Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Crestview Baptist Church, 6500 Salem Ave, Clayton, OH 45315.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral