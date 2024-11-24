Jones, Elizabeth Ann



Elizabeth Ann Jones, nee Eaton, of Ripley, Ohio Passed away at the age of 85 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Liz was born on July 11, 1939 to Herbert and Denise Eaton in Dayton, Ohio. Liz graduated from Kaiser High School in 1957. She married Timothy Jones in 1958 and dedicated her life to being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Liz was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy. Liz is survived by her husband and caretaker Timothy Jones; her sons, Timothy H. Jones and Mark A. Jones (Mary); her daughter, Karen Landes; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Later in Life, Liz and Tim retired and moved to the bank of the Ohio River where a boat ride was the daily routine and spent their winters relaxing in Fort Myers Beach. Liz loved the sunshine and was the life of the party. Liz will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be placed at www.newcomerdayton.com



