JONES, Della Mae



104, of Troy, OH, formerly of Georgetown, OH, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021.



She is survived by her daughter, Doris Pettit and husband Stephen of Troy, OH; brother, Lovell Hardyman of Georgetown; sister, Wilma Jimison of Mt. Orab, OH; 2 granddaughters, Jennifer Hicks and husband David of Centerville, OH, Christine Welbaum and husband Noah of New Bremen, OH; 3 great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Holden Hicks and Penelope Welbaum; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.



