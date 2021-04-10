X

JONES, Della

JONES, Della Mae

104, of Troy, OH, formerly of Georgetown, OH, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Doris Pettit and husband Stephen of Troy, OH; brother, Lovell Hardyman of Georgetown; sister, Wilma Jimison of Mt. Orab, OH; 2 granddaughters, Jennifer Hicks and husband David of Centerville, OH, Christine Welbaum and husband Noah of New Bremen, OH; 3 great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Holden Hicks and Penelope Welbaum; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

