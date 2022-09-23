JONES, Daniel Scott



A veteran Sharp Shooter from Dayton, OH. passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57 on Sept. 10, 2022. DJ as he was known was preceded in death by his father John Wesley Jones. He leaves behind his mother Deloris Maxine Jones of Townview, brothers Earl Coplen, Gary Robison, Todd Jones and Brian Green. Danny also leaves 3 sons to cherish his memory Tramelle Jones, Danny Jones and Kenneth Jones, 8 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Service will be held on Wed., 9/28, 10:00 am at VA National Cemetery, 440 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH.

