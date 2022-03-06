JONES, Byron

JONES, Jr., Byron A.



Age 77, of Hamilton, died Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Majestic Care, Fairfield. He was born in Salinas, California, on July 3, 1944, the son of Byron A., Sr. and Dorothy (Hathorn) Jones. He married Elaine Waggoner in Mason, Ohio, in 1972 and she preceded him in death on December 10, 2014. He was employed as a custodian for Hamilton City School for 30 years, retiring May 30, 1996. He was a member of St.



Mark's United Methodist Church. He is survived by his brothers, Michael (Brenda) Jones, Estero, Florida, and Phil Jones, Cleveland, Ohio, and his sister, Jennie Ostendorf, Munroe Falls, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a sister, Gwen Hampton. A memorial service will be



announced at a later date. Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60692. Online condolences are available at



