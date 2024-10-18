Jones, Bonnie Jane



Bonnie Jane Jones, age 81 of Trotwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. She was a Registered Nurse for many years working at St. Elizabeth and Grandview Hospitals. Bonnie was an avid reader and enjoyed computer games, gardening and her European travels. She is survived by her sister: Mary Catherine Dalbey, brothers: Charles (Sue) Jones, Michael (Stephen Burt) Jones, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and her beloved dog: Sassy. She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond L. and Mary Gladys (Dalton) Jones. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Shiloh Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pink Ribbon Good. To view the service for Bonnie and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



