JONES, Benjamin



Mr. Benjamin Jones, age 79, of Dayton, departed May 27, 2022. He is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10:30 AM. and Service to follow 11:30 AM, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd. Interment in Dayton National Cemetery.



