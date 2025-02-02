JONES, BELINDA "KITTEN"



Belinda "Kitten" Jones, 61, of Springfield, passed away on January 28, 2025. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends being outside, attending classic car shows, helping others, camping and feeding the wildlife. Survivors include three sons Reed (Sadie) Beatty, Richard (April) Tarbutton, BJ (Danielle) Smith; grandchildren Kaiden, Kierstin, Cheyenne, Kaitlin, Raelah and many others; great-grandchildren Kyler, Michael Jr., Oakley and Austin, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Special others in her life  Best babydad ever! Jon Beatty, Catherine Ackley, Fred (Rachel) Himes, Brian O'Dell and Scottie Holland. Preceded in death by her mother Patricia "Greazy" Jordan, sister Annette Salyers, son Roger James and best dog ever, Doe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time located at the Pumphouse. To view her memorial video or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com