Jones, Barbara

Jones (Goins), Barbara Jean



age 80 of Dayton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023. She passed away peacefully at home. She was born in Martinsville, VA and was the oldest daughter of the late Stafford Goins and Marie (Dotson) Goins, and sister to the late Carolyn Goins. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles A. Jones, daughters Constance Jones, Renee Jones (Steve Weingart-husband), and son, Charles A Jones II (the late Regina Jones-wife); and 7 grand children and 1 great grandson. She graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Fieldale, VA. She attended Kentucky State University and received her AA degree in Liberal Arts from Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio where she was admitted to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She then went on to receive her B.S. degree in Education with a Major in Psychology from the University of Dayton. She was a faithful member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for many years. She was an active volunteer in the Dayton Public Schools and the Dayton community including service as a board member for the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and Chaminade Julienne Parents Music Club. She was employed at the Elder Beerman corporate office in Human Resources. To leave a special message for Barbara's family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



