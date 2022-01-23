JONES, Alice



Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

