JONES, Albester "Tiger"



Albester "Tiger" Jones, age 70 of Dayton, departed peacefully on August 21, 2021. He was born on Oct. 12, 1950, in



Dayton, OH, to Alvester and



Vivian Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister



Laverne, son Bernard, Sr. and great-granddaughter Angel



Underwood. He retired from City of Dayton with over 35 years of loyal service.



Brother Jones was a faithful Christian and served many years as a deacon and usher. He is known for his Goodwill and Thrift store shopping, generosity towards others, giving out dollars to all the kids as well as his love for basketball, boxing, and music. He is survived by his sons Toby Gillette, Willie (Amy), Aaron; daughters Regina (Brian) Foster and Tiffany; grandsons Dante', Bernard Jr. Dominique, Jaylen, Brian Jr.; granddaughters Jasmine, Brianna, Mindy, Theresa, Brandi, Kayla, Brooke, Brielle, Janelle; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Evelina "Cookie" Wright and 2 special nieces Yolanda and



Annette - all of Milwaukee; brother Derrick; as well as his many nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Care and arrangements entrusted to Schlientz and Moore Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of services, at 12pm, with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery.



