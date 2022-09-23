JONES, Alan Lark



Alan Lark Jones, at age 74, of Forest, VA, passed away at home on September 16, 2022, from dementia and a weak heart. Alan is survived by his wife Susan Jones, his children Ben Jones (Sarah) of Lynchburg, VA, and Natalie Jones of Hurt, VA, his step-children Patrick Dempsey of Hendersonville, NC, and Molly Hafner (Joey) of Lovettsville, VA. Alan had 5 grandchildren, Donovin Mays (Shelby), Lily Hafner, Addison Pruitt, Quentin Hafner, and Violet Hafner. He had a new great-grandson, Harvey Mays. Alan is also survived by his first wife Pamela Hall. Alan was born in Dayton, OH, to Mack and Margorie Jones. He is survived by brothers Kenny Jones (Mary) of New Lebanon, OH, Rob Jones (Tracey) of Lebanon, OH, and their families. Diuguid Waterlick Funeral Home of Lynchburg, VA, is handling the arrangements. Check Alan's obituary on the Diuguid website for details of an online broadcast of the service https://diuguidfuneralservice.com/. Visitation is at 11:00 a.m. and the Service is at 12:00 p.m. on Sat., September 24th. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Park View Community Mission, 2420 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501.

