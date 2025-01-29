Johnston, Helen M.



Johnston, Helen Marie (Grilliot) R.N. (retired), 95, of Springfield, died Monday, January 20, 2025 at Hearth and Home at El Camino. She was born May 26, 1929, the youngest of ten children, at the family farm in Miami County near Covington, Ohio to Frank Isadore and Victoria Mary (Simon) Grilliot. Helen was a graduate of the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio and completed her post-graduate studies in Obstetric Nursing at the Martha Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey. Helen was an OB/GYN Delivery Room Nurse for 45 years retiring from Community Hospital in Springfield. Helen, with her husband "Bud" and their three children, moved from Dayton to Springfield in 1968 and was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church for 57 years. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, J. Farrell (Bud) Johnston; her daughter, Jennifer Baader Holm; son-in-law, James W. Baader; grandson, Peter Jacob Baader; and all nine of her siblings and their spouses Ivan (Virginia) Grilliot, Eulena (August) Sherman, Robert (Helen) Grilliot, Verus (Rose Ann) Grilliot, Francis (Betty) Grilliot, Linus (Vivian) Grilliot, Roberta Grilliot (died in infancy), Lowell (Charlotte) Grilliot, and Elfreda (Charles) Love. Helen is survived by son, Bradley (Angel) Johnston of Springfield and daughter Ann (Maura) Johnston of Cincinnati; son-in-law, Todd Holm; sister-in-law, Susannah Versandi; seven grandchildren, Adam (Amanda) Johnston, Shawn (Dani) Johnston, Ashley (Adam) Davis, Kyle Johnston, Marcus (Ben) Holm, Cassandra (David) Wright, and Michael Baader; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Hearth and Home at El Camino, St. Teresa Church and Day City Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa Church with a gathering time beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial, immediately following Mass, will be at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Teresa Church, Day City Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com