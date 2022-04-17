JOHNSTON, Delvin W.



Delvin W. Johnston, age 76 of Kettering, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022, surrounded by family at Hospice of Dayton. Del was born in Detroit, MI, on November 15, 1945, to John Alfred and Helen Margaret (O'Hagan) Johnston, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Brooke, in 2004 and his granddaughter, Mary Katherine, in 2018. Del was a natural storyteller and loved to travel. He was happiest when surrounded by family. As a teacher, he enjoyed sharing his passion for English, literature, history, and theater with his students. After moving to Kettering, he taught at Archbishop Alter High School. Striving to stay active in the community after retiring, he continued to teach at Sinclair Community College's Upward Bound



Program. Del also became involved in the Dayton Theatre Guild which led to him receiving a DayTony Award for scenic design. Additionally, he shared his love of history with others by volunteering at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton. Along with his wife Judy, Del is survived by his



children: Terry Johnston, Delvin (Jennifer) Johnston, Jr.,



Christine (Ronald) Stamper, Christopher (Heather) Collins, and his niece: Michelle (Edward) Potas. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-nephew. His family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 10-11am followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton. Fr. Satish Joseph will officiate services. Interment will follow at a later date at All Saints Cemetery in Waterford, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to



the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Maple Tree Cancer



Alliance. Services have been entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT.

