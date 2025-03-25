Johnston, Barbara

Johnston (Smith), Barbara Jo "Barb"



Barbara Jo Johnston (née Smith) age 62, of Fairborn, OH, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.



A proud graduate of Wright State University, she earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance and dedicated many years of civil service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



Barb is survived by her mother, Betty Smith; her devoted husband, Bernie Johnston; her children, Katherine Costides (Nick Costides) and Andrew Johnston; her sister, Jill Tavenier (Mike Tavenier); as well as several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Smith. Her family will forever carry her love and memory in their hearts.



Barb cared deeply for those she loved, always putting her family's needs before her own. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister whose kindness and warmth touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Her family will miss her beyond measure, cherishing he love, wisdom, and unwavering support she gave so selflessly.



A private service will be held for close family and friends.





