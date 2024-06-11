Johnson, Wayne Gregory



Age 75, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 14, 2024, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



