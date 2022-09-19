JOHNSON, Samuel

JOHNSON, Sr., Samuel



November 1, 1945 - July 24, 2022



Samuel W. Johnson Sr. 76 of Circleville passed away on July 24, 2022. He is predeceased by his mother Fannie Mae Welz (Donald Welz), his father Ward Johnson, his brother Bobby Johnson (Pam Johnson). He left behind his wife Patricia Johnson, his son Samuel W. Johnson Jr. (Kim Johnson), his daughter Chandra Dunigan (Johnson), (Edward Dunigan), 4 grandchildren, Abigail, Courtney, Caleb & Cody along with 4 great-grandchildren. He loved fishing & playing golf. He will be deeply missed.

