Johnson, Ronald D.



Ronald Dale Johnson, 79, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2025. Born on November 25, 1945, Ron dedicated his life to service, both in the military and to his community as a firefighter.



Ron graduated from Garfield Senior High School in 1964. Ron proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from 1964 to 1967, where he was on the front lines of the Vietnam War. Ron received numerous commendations and awards for his achievements and bravery during his enrollment with the Marines. Following his time in the military, Ron, worked for the Ohio Highway Patrol for three years, before joining the Hamilton Fire Department in 1973. Through Ron's hard work and dedication, he advanced through the ranks where he retired as Fire Chief in 1996.



After retirement, Ron filled his time with family and on his favorite hobbies, including woodworking, gardening and staying active by walking. On most days you could find him walking a few hours at Joyce Park. Ron's collection of fire memorabilia can be rivaled by no other. He had a passion for restoring antique fire collectables to their original form. Ron's hobbies showed his pride in being a fire fighter and in the military.



Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years, Connie (nee Coates); his children, Kara (Doug) Smith, Ryan Johnson and Stephanie (Joel) Southard; his grandchildren, Ryan (Tori), Kayla (Evan), Carson and Myles; his great-grandchildren, Brooks, Hayes, Ezra, Niklaus and another great-granddaughter on the way; his sisters, Sharon (Jim) Urmanic and Susan (Brian) McFarland; numerous nieces and nephews and his lifelong childhood best friend, Jerry Collins. Ron was proceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Alwilda, sister Priscilla, and brother's, Harry, Darrell and David.



Ron's life was one that deserves to be honored. He was a man of integrity, dedication, kindness, courage and loyalty. Although he was a man of few words, he has left a mark that will never fade.



Ron's family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Hamilton for their wonderful care as well as Ron's favorite caregiver Steven, for his compassion and patience. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com