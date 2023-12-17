Johnson, Robert

Johnson, Robert Martin "Bob"

Robert "Bob" Martin Johnson, born August 6, 1943, in Springfield, OH, to the late Galen and Nellie Johnson. He died unexpectedly December 12, 2023, at home in Springfield. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

