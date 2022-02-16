JOHNSON, Rick

Hamburger icon
Rick Johnson, age 69 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 2, 1952, to Samuel and Connie (Evans) Johnson. On September 7, 1974, in Hamilton, he married Sandy Ash. Rick was employed as a school bus driver for Fairfield City Schools for thirty years, retiring in 2019 and spent eleven years as Santa at the Ho-Ho House in downtown Hamilton.

Rick is survived by his wife, Sandy Johnson; three children, Chad R. Johnson, Jennifer (Will) Thiery, and Christopher R. Johnson; eight grandchildren, Adrienne, Samantha, Trent, Teagan, Brieleigh, Cydney, Cadence, and Hope; and numerous other relatives and friends. Rick was preceded in death by

parents and two sisters, Linda Baldwin and Brenda Fee.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at


www.browndawsonflick.com


Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

