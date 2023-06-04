Johnson, Raymond

Johnson, Jr., Raymond



Age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

