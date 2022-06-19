JOHNSON, Ralph

JOHNSON, Jr.,



Ralph Stanley



Ralph Stanley Johnson Jr. was born September 9, 1961, in Springfield, OH. Ralph went home June 12, 2022. Ralph was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley (Williams) Robinson and stepfather, Gerald



Robinson. He is survived by his son, Jeremy Johnson; father, Ralph S. Johnson Sr.; brother, Kevin Johnson; sisters, Ellen (Latimore) Robinson, Kim Alexander and Dianna Robinson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ralph enjoyed gardening, collecting coins, and was an avid Colts fan. Ralph will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services for Ralph will be on Monday, June 20, 2022, with viewing from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at 12 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery following the funeral. Sincere thanks to the staff at Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



