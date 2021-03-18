X

Johnson-Perry, Wanda

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JOHNSON-PERRY,

Wanda Jean

63 of Dayton, passed away March 9th, 2021.

Wanda was born November 13th, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of

Josephine Johnson and

Thomas Henry.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, William Cortez Perry, Sr.; fathers, Thomas

Henry and Thomas Walder; mother, Josephine Burwell; grandson, Trammel Johnson, Jr; and sisters, Janet Hinton and Lucreitica "Chris" Day

She is survived by her son, Trammel (Willzetta) Johnson, Sr; daughter, Tennelle Scott; grandchildren, A'senah Johnson,

Jason Scott, Jr, and Jasmine Scott; sisters, Sandra Lanier, Rasheeda (Donald) Greathouse and Ranata Henry; brothers, Melvin Walder, Alan Walder and Clarence Walder as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 20th, 2021, at 11am. Family will receive friends at 10 am until time of service.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.