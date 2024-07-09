Johnson, Pearline M. "Peggy"



Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Keith A. Byars, Sr Way (Hoover Avenue). Walk through Visitation will be held one hour prior to service Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com