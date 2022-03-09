JOHNSON, Patricia



Age 73, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church, 1684 Earlham Dr.,



Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Rev. Dr. Rockney Carter officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory



Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

