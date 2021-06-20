JOHNSON, Mary Joyce
Mary Joyce Johnson, age 69, of Kettering, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, after a
prolonged illness. Preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Paul Weathers, husband of past years Daniel Johnson, Sr., son Christopher Johnson, brother, David Weathers, sisters
Brenda L. Turner and Judy D. Weathers. Survived by her
eldest son Daniel Jr., and wife
Jennifer of Huber Heights, brother Allen J. Weathers of
Riverside, sister Bonita Shaw of Kettering, and many nieces and nephews. Final salute given by Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, Ohio.
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH
45406