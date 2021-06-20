JOHNSON, Mary Joyce



Mary Joyce Johnson, age 69, of Kettering, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, after a



prolonged illness. Preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Paul Weathers, husband of past years Daniel Johnson, Sr., son Christopher Johnson, brother, David Weathers, sisters



Brenda L. Turner and Judy D. Weathers. Survived by her



eldest son Daniel Jr., and wife



Jennifer of Huber Heights, brother Allen J. Weathers of



Riverside, sister Bonita Shaw of Kettering, and many nieces and nephews. Final salute given by Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, Ohio.

