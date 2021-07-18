JOHNSON,



Marcus Antonio



Son of Winnie C. Johnson and the late Frank A. Johnson II,



received his heavenly wings on July 3, 2021, at 4:23pm. He was born on June 23, 1985. He is survived by his daughter Kea'Aunie Mustin of Palmdale, CA, his two brothers, Franklin A. and Terrell A. and one sister Mariah C. all of Dayton, OH. He also leaves behind other



relatives and friends. Private burial services will be held at the convenience of the family, however, a Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date. For further details visit:



HHRoberts.com