JOHNSON, Joseph "Joe"

81, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Midwest City, Oklahoma. He was born in

Lubbock, Texas, on May 11, 1939, to Lewis and Francis

Johnson. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and later as a Civil

Servant in the U.S. Air Force at both Tinker and Wright-Patterson Air Force Bases before

retiring after over 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and his two sons Brian and Michael, and six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 am. Details are available at www.bffuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice in Joe's name.

