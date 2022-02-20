Hamburger icon
JOHNSON, Jimmie C.

84, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curt and Zelma Johnson; siblings, Georgia, Bill, Helen and A.J.; and his step-daughter, Connie. He is survived by his wife, Sybil; step-children, Pam, Cathy and Terry; step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren; and very special step-great-grandaughter, Zoie; his children, Beth and Jamie; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no

visitation or funeral, per his request. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

