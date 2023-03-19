Johnson, Jennifer "JJ"



Jennifer "JJ" Johnson, age 76, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was born March 4, 1947 in Middletown, the daughter of Joseph Johnson Sr. and Ruth (Collins) Johnson. Jenny was raised in Mayfield until moving to Ohio Avenue. Jenny graduated from Middletown High School in 1965. She worked for Middletown Regional Hospital as an aide and then in the surgery department for 30+ years. Jenny obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science in 2004. She then worked in the field of Counseling until her retirement in 2012. Jenny was known for her laughter and being a great co-worker. She loved traveling, music, live theater and spending time with her mom. She also enjoyed spending time with the Singles Club, friend, Betty Davenport and longtime friend and co-worker, Betty Thompson.







Jenny is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joseph Johnson Jr. She is survived by her aunt, Helen Leukhardt of Monroe; sister, Judy (Johnson) Leever and her husband, Andrew Leever of Bethlehem, CT; nieces, Cyndi (Johnson) Hay, her husband, Charles "Bo" Hay of Middletown, OH, Erica Leever, her husband, James Trosan of Bethlehem, CT, Holly Leever of Newbury Park, CA; nephew, Justin Leever, his wife, Morgan (O'Connell) Leever of Woodbury, CT; great niece, Josie (Hay) Nocton, her husband, Matthew Nocton, their children, Maeve, Matthew and Kiera of Middletown, OH; great nephew, Charles "Max" Hay of Fairfield; grand nieces, Olive Capodiferro, Freya Leever, Violet Trosan, Malia Leever-Abrances and grand nephews, Liam Trosan and Miles Leever. The family would like to give a special thank you to her niece Cyndi for assisting Jenny maintain her independence.







Visitation will be 12-1 pm on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

