JOHNSON, James C. "Jim"



Age 73, of Miamisburg, passed away September 3, 2022. He was born June 13, 1949, in Troy, OH, to the late George Johnson and Luella (Pearson) Johnson-Snell. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma Jean and his granddaughter, Aidan Johnson.



He is survived by his two children, Traci (Randall) Alford and J. Christopher (Megan) Johnson; grandchildren, Kaela (Eric) Krise, Reese Laird, Cameron Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Brendan Johnson, William Johnson, David (Sarah) Alford, Amanda Alford and Benjamin Alford; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Johnson and many extended family members and dear friends.



Jim was a 1967 graduate of Tippecanoe High School. He served seven years with the Army National Guard. Jim worked for many years as a jeweler in the Dayton area.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439).



To share a memory of Jim or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

