springfield-news-sun logo
X

JOHNSON, Herbert

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Sr., Herbert C. Dabneny

Age 78 a resident of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on

Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was under the care of his

beloved family and the compassionate staff at Hospice of

Dayton. Born July 12, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio. Herbert attended Dunbar High School. He loved fishing, playing cards,

riding his bike, being an entrepreneur, and spending time with his family and friends. He

also loved skating. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Evans; father, Robert Dabney; foster parents, Marie Jenkins, Hattie Kemp, John Jones, and Mary Jones; 5 sisters; 4 brothers; and a great-granddaughter Heaven Chambers.

Herbert leaves to cherish in his loving memory daughter,

Lorraine Johnson; son, Herbert Johnson, Jr.; honorary son, Daryl (Tammy) Johnson; 2 granddaughters, Kurshawnda

Johnson and Marquita (Davion) Johnson Griffin; 4 great-grandchildren, Mykell Chambliss, Mykayla Chambliss, Seven Griffin, and Navi Griffin; 2 sisters, Mildred Gay and Yvonne Minor; 2 brothers Kenneth Dabney and Carl Jackson; special nephew, Tyrone Bailey; and a very special friend Mrs. Irene Gouch. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 45420 Salem Ave.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Fuller, Celeste D.
2
FOWLER, Edward
3
GREEN, Sheri
4
FLOWERS, Terry
5
GREENE, Dorothy
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top