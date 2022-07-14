springfield-news-sun logo
X

JOHNSON, Henry

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Henry Mitchel

Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory his significant other, Susie Williams of 44 years; daughter, Sheila Johnson; son, Antonio Johnson and a host of family and friends. Graveside service, as requested by Henry Mitchel Johnson, will be held at 2:30 pm, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 North Dixie Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415. Interment: Dayton Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PRY, Robert
2
HARDY, Renee
3
HENLEY, Linda
4
SMITH, Catherine
5
PRICE, Deborah
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top