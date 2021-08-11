springfield-news-sun logo
JOHNSON, Helen

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JOHNSON (McDill),

Helen E.

Helen E. {McDill} Johnson, of Hamilton, and formerly from Port Richey, FL, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was 97.

Helen was born on March 13, 1924, in Union County, Indiana, to Bertha (Ranch) and John Mark McDill.

She graduated from Union County High School and College Corner.

She married Ollie S. Johnson.

Helen will be deeply missed by her daughter Darlene (Bill) Haag of Hamilton; grandchildren Stephen, Douglas (Tiffany), and Michael (Romana) Haag; and great-grandson Carter Haag.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ollie S. Johnson, two brothers, and one sister.

Visitation will be held from 11 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, August 14, 2021, with services to follow at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park.


www.rosehillfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park - Akron

3653 W Market St

Akron, OH

44333

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/akron-oh/rose-hill-funeral-home/4482?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

