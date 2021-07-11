springfield-news-sun logo
JOHNSON, Gladys

JOHNSON, Gladys "Hap"

Age 99, of Tipp City, OH, passed away July 3, 2021. A private service for the family is planned. Pastor Jeff Glawe of Zion

Lutheran Church will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., 3230 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements by Frings and Bayliff

Funeral Home, Tipp City.

Funeral Home Information

Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

327 W. Main St.

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.fringsandbayliff.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

