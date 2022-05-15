springfield-news-sun logo
JOHNSON, Flora WILLIAMS

Obituaries
WILLIAMS JOHNSON, Flora B. Collins

Born November 4, 1929, in Vick, Arkansas, was called to her heavenly home May 12, 2022. Funeral services to be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, OH 45402. Viewing 9:00 AM; Services 10:00 AM, immediately followed by the Interment at Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

