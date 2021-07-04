JOHNSON, Estill Gene



85, went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2021, at



Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Wildie, KY, on November 25, 1935, to Lizzie



(Thacker) and Chester Johnson. After graduating from Northridge High School, he earned a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Dayton and a Master's degree in Finance from Wright State University. Estill enjoyed a career as a Civil Engineer for the City of Dayton for 42 years. On June 6, 1959, he married Oleda Sprinkle and together they celebrated 62 years of devoted marriage. He was a loving and generous father to three children: Luvada Johnson of Riverside, Scott Johnson (Erin) of Louisville, KY, and Nathan



Johnson of Riverside. Estill took great pride and joy in his grandsons, Brennan and Blake Johnson. He is survived by his brothers: Dr. James Johnson (Dr. Lynn) of Hillsborough, CA; Dr. Ronald Johnson (Dr. Mary Beck) of Starkville, MS; Larry



Johnson of New Carlisle; Rick Johnson of New Carlisle; sister-in-law Aileen Holliday (Paul) of Beavercreek; brother-in-law James Sprinkle of Dayton; brother-in-law Hughie Sprinkle (Gail) of Dayton; sister-in-law Rosalie Dunn (Ronald) of Beavercreek and numerous nieces and nephews. He was



preceded in death by his parents, sister Sharon (Johnson)



Metcalf, brother Paul Johnson, sister-in-law Ina Mae McCormick (Jim), and infant brother-in-law John Wesley



Sprinkle. He and Oleda were founding members of University Baptist Church and he faithfully served in various leadership positions over the years. Estill was known for his bountiful vegetable garden every summer. He always enjoyed getting a good deal whether at an auction or the store. His life was characterized by being industrious, generous and helping those around him. Memorial contributions can be made to University Baptist Church (2223 Hanes Rd, Dayton, OH 45432) in his honor. A funeral service will be held at University



Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 12:00 pm. The



family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 pm. He will be interred at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek, OH, at a private family ceremony.

