JOHNSON, Estil R.

Age 66, of Middletown passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Hospice. He was born October 29, 1955, in Cincinnati, OH. Estil was a member of

Laborers Local Union 534 since 1978 and retired in 2010. He was an avid hunter and

enjoyed spending all his free time with his family. He is

preceded in death by his

mother, Dolores Mitchell; brothers, Steve and Mike Johnson; daughter Kimmy Johnson; son Estil (Bryan) Johnson; and father-in-law Bill Cox.

Estil is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tricia Johnson; son Brandon (Ali) Johnson; daughters Mercedees (Craig) Hensley; Macy (Zach) Moore; Harley Brooks; and Nina Johnson; grandchildren Kiersten, Taylor, Luke, Samaya, Darius, Hans, Lilly, Blayke, Carter, and Westen (Little E); great-grandchildren

Lucas, Jozie, Jaxx, and Leon; sister, Pam Johnson; brother, Jesse Mitchell; special mother-in-law Barb Cox and many other

family and friends.

Visitation will be 9:00am-11:00am, Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. A funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at

Woodside Cemetery. Family would like to thank Kettering Health Cancer Center and Hospice of Butler and Warren

Counties for the care they provided. Please visit

www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

