JOHNSON, Erwin



Age 67, of Trotwood, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, following a sudden illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Maybell Johnson. He was employed by the City of Oakwood and he attended New Life Center in Dayton. Erwin is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Ann Johnson; son, Gabe Johnson; siblings, Odessa



Johnson, Wilbert Johnson, Shirley (Norman) Hearn, Nelson (Linda) Johnson, Glen (Marion) Johnson; uncle, William Harris; aunt, Emma Craig and a host of other relatives and many



special friends. Funeral services will be held 12 pm, Tue., Nov., 9 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 10 am until service time. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com It is the request of the



family that ALL IN ATTENDANCE PLEASE WEAR A MASK.

