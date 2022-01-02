JOHNSON,



Dava Hearman



86, of Springfield, passed away December 22, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 20, 1935, in Lawrence County, Ohio, the son of John and Hazel



(Thacker) Johnson. Mr.



Johnson enjoyed gardening and listening to blue grass



music. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and had



retired from Navistar following 37 years of service. Survivors include his loving wife: Peggy Sue (Boggs) Johnson, two sons: Joshua Johnson and Thomas (Susan) Johnson; two grandchildren: Travis and Kayla; two great-grandchildren: Dawson and Kenzley and one on the way; siblings: Aunita Morningstar, Bonnie (Orville) Lyons and Richard (Debbie) Johnson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by



sisters: Darlene Ferguson, Diane Pressnell and Nancy Pressnell; brothers: Dee Johnson, Dannie Johnson and Tommy Johnson; his first wife: Joanne Johnson and his parents. Graveside



funeral services, with Military Honors, will be held at 2:30PM Wednesday in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Burial will



follow. Arrangements are being handled by the



JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN-FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

