JOHNSON, Clifford D.



Age 89, of Hamilton died Monday, July 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Hamilton on September 17, 1932, the son of William Goebel and Myrtle (Garrison) Johnson. He was a 1950 graduate of Hamilton High School and attended Miami University. Cliff married Phyllis Poeling on October 6, 1956, in Hamilton. Cliff was an avid sports fan, was an OHSAA basketball referee, coached Little League baseball and played semi-pro baseball. Cliff began his career at Wente Electric in 1950 working with large industrial motors. He continued his work with Reliance Electric and retired as plant manager from Rockwell International in 1998. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Herbert Johnson. Private services were held with Chaplain Keith Gebhart of Compassus Hospice officiating. Burial was in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be directed to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences are available at



