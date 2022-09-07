JOHNSON, Cathryn R.



Age 84, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Funeral service 12-noon, Thursday, September 8, at Fellowship M. B. Church at the Omega Chapel, 1800 Harvard Blvd. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Interment Greencastle Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

