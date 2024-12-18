Johnson, Carrie M.



Carrie M. Johnson was called home December 10, 2024, in Fairborn Ohio. Carrie Johnson "Bigmom" was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on October 12, 1938. Carrie is preceded in death by her parents, Luis Coleman, Emma May Faulkner; siblings, Ester Lee, Lawson, Eddie B, James and Willie Lee; daughter, Yolonda Brown; son-in-law, Larry White; grandsons, Phillip Hughes and Preston Paris and granddaughter, Tiffany Hamilton. Carrie is survived by her daughters, Pamela White, Sharon Faulkner, Bridget Johnson and Debra Hamilton, a host of foster daughters; grandchildren, Shonda (Samuel Jr.) Walker, Jonathan Hughes, Jajuan (Carolyn) Faulkner, Amber Paris, Michael (Chris) Johnson, Brian Johnson, Kiera (Marcus) Williams, Verinita English, Tinequa (Nay) Jones, Stephen Rolls, Ant'Wuan Rolls, Jeffery Brown and Imani Fudge, a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchild, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Carrie had an infectious smile and humor. Carrie retired from Community Hospital. She attended South Fountain Seventh Day Adventist Church for over 40 years. Carrie was known for her famous macaroni and cheese, but anything she cooked was food to the soul. In her free time she cooked meals for the less fortunate. Cooking was her love language. Carrie was a part of the Kings Daughters organization which she was honored to be a part of. Carrie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and also enjoyed traveling and bowling. Most importantly family was her everything. Visitation is Friday, December 20, 2024 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in South Fountain Seventh Day Adventist Church. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



