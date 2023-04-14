Johnson, Betty Lou



Betty L. Johnson (Fife) 85, passed away on April 11, 2023.



Born on December 10, 1937 in Gallia County, Ohio to James and Genevieve Fife both of which preceded her in death.



She married Carroll L. Johnson on March 15, 1958 and he preceded her in death in 2012. Also preceding her is her sister, Janice Brown; brother, Jerry Fife; and nephew, Jeffery Fife. She is survived by her children, Donna Wertz (Mark), Debbie Swinson (Bobby), and Jim Johnson. Four grandchildren, Stephen Wertz, Jennifer Little (Josh), Joseph and Aaron Swinson plus great grandchildren, Harlee and Kelson Wertz as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. For many years Betty alongside her mother as co-owner and then later the owner of the South Charleston Greenhouse providing flowers for all seasons and holidays as well as spring season vegetable plants. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Arrangements being handled by Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. Family receiving visitors Sunday, April 16, 5-7 pm. Funeral 10 am Monday April 17th also at the funeral home with interment following at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association.

