JOHNSON, Bessie F., age 90, of Middletown, Ohio, went peacefully to God on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at her home surrounded by loving family. She was born in Middletown, Ohio September 17, 1932 to parents Frank and Martha Berry. She had four sisters, Mary, Irene, Betty and Delores, and one brother, Ray Berry, all of whom have gone before her. Sister-in-law, Janet Berry is among Bessie's survivors as her beautiful life long friend. Bessie was married for 45 years to Roy Johnson and they had three children, Susan (Tim) Smith, Sandy (Ernie) Nickell and Michael (Suzie) Johnson. Sandy Nickell is her only surviving child. Grandchildren, Lori (John) Tatom, Derek Conn, Darcy (Chris) Nickell, Zane (Elizabeth) Nickell, Adam (Barb) Johnson also survive her. Bessie has a magnificent host of GREAT grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much and celebrated the arrival of each new soul. Bessie had a passion for music from a young age and taught herself to play the guitar and the piano. She had a talent for singing and enjoyed performing in church and for family occasions. She sang with two of her childhood friends, Lila and Thelma, and traveled through the tri-state area performing and recording as "The Full Gospel Trio". Bessie shared her love of music with all three of her children and they also played and sang, as did many of her grandchildren. She had a gift for teaching appreciation of beautiful things and enjoyed showing the children how to be loving and gentle with delicate things. She loved planting flowers and tending her garden and allowed the grands to have their own plants and flowers to raise and care for. Bessie was known among her family and friends as a great spiritual advisor and she was the first call you made when you needed a shoulder to lean on or an ear to listen. She could pray you right out of your worry and remind you God was there for you and you could call on him too, and it always made it better when she helped you remember that. Many people will tell you of some time in their life that Bessie held their hands and lifted their hearts. In celebration of a life well lived, Bessie would be delighted if, instead of sending flowers, please plant some flowers in your garden to love and share and enjoy with loving memories of Bessie and the joy she shared with each of you. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Donnie Stanifer officiating, at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Those of us now left behind,



With children of our own to guide,



Must keep the circle strong and well,



Until we reach the other side.

